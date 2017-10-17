Chapecoense name fourth coach of 2017

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 17 (IANS) Chapecoense have named Gilson Kleina as their new coach as they attempt to avoid relegation to Brazil's second division football.

Kleina, 49, is Chapecoense's fourth coach this year, following Vagner Mancini, Vinicius Eutropio and Emerson Cris, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latter was dismissed after the side's 0-1 home loss to Flamengo on Sunday, a result that left them 16th in the 20-team top flight standings, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Kleina, who was sacked as coach of fellow Brazilian Serie A strugglers Ponte Preta last month, is expected to take charge for the first time in Chapecoense's visit to Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday.

Seventy-one people died -- including 22 Chapecoense players and all of the team's coaching staff -- when a chartered plane in which they were travelling crashed in Colombia last November.

--IANS

sam/dg