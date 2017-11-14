Chapecoense end Santos' title hopes in Brazil Serie A

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 14 (IANS) Chapecoense ended Santos' title hopes with a 2-0 home victory in their Brazilian Serie A clash.

Wellington Paulista opened the scoring in the 14th minute on Monday before Arthur doubled the margin just after the hour mark, reports Efe

The result at Arena Conda left Santos fourth in the 20-team standings, 12 points behind leaders Corinthians with four rounds left.

Chapecoense, who have endured a tumultuous year after a plane crash killed most of their players and coaching staff last November, are now eight points clear of the relegation places with 44 points.

Corinthians can secure their seventh Serie A title if they beat Fluminense at home on Wednesday.

--IANS

gau/vm