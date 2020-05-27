Chaos At Delhi-Ghaziabad Border: What’s Allowed, Who Needs E-Pass?

The Delhi-Ghaziabad border is witnessing chaos , with a massive traffic jam, ever since the Uttar Pradesh administration decided to seal the borders with the capital.

"I have shown my pass but authorities are not allowing me to cross the border," said Parul Bhati, an employee of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to ANI. She is one among hundreds, who despite having a pass, was not allowed to cross the border.

On 18 May, the Ghaziabad District Administration allowed the entry of private vehicles to Delhi. However, earlier this week, after a sudden spike in coronavirus positive cases, the district decided to seal its border with the national capital.

Ghaziabad currently has around 33 active COVID-19 cases and has overall witnessed 227 cases. It the second time that Ghaziabad has sealed its borders with Delhi, since April.

Who are the people allowed without e-pass?

People employed in essential services can cross the Ghaziabad-Delhi border without an e-pass. These include:

Doctors and nurses

Paramedical staff

Police personnel

Media personnel

Bank employees

Heavy vehicles and trucks carrying goods, those involved in banking services, and transporting medicines will also be allowed without an e-pass.

Lawyers, do not come under essential services, and will need an e-pass to travel.

Also Read: FAQ: Can I Visit My Family, Friends? What Precautions Must I Take?

What about government employees? Do they need a pass?

Government employees will need an e-pass to cross the border.

The new order mandates that they enter Delhi before 9 am and return to Ghaziabad after 6 pm.

These passes can either be issued on a daily basis or a weekly basis.

I am not an essential service worker. What if I need to go to Delhi for an emergency?

In case of an emergency, the residents of Ghaziabad will have to apply for an e-pass. They will not be allowed to cross the border without that.

How can I apply for an e-pass from Ghaziabad to Delhi?

Visit the site: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

You will have to enter a few basic details like your name, mobile number, date of birth, address, etc.

Enter the district to want to visit, in this case – New Delhi.

You will also be asked the reason/purpose of your visit.

You will be required to upload an identity proof, along with a photo of yourself.

I tried applying for e-pass and the only option I am getting under service type is ‘legal services.’ I work with a government department. What do I do?

You can try contacting the office of Ghaziabad District Adminisration directly.

The Quint has reached out to Ghaziabad DM regarding this confusion. The copy will be updated when there is more clarity.

Also Read: FAQs: ‘What Are My Chances of Catching COVID-19 on a Plane?’

. Read more on FAQ by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsRahul Gandhi Didn’t Suggest Scheme for Reopening Schools, Colleges . Read more on FAQ by The Quint.