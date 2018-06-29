Chanu to lead five-member weightlifting squad for Asiad

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) World Champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will spearhead the Indian weightlifting challenge in the upcoming Asian Games as the national federation named a five-member team here on Friday.

Mirabai, who won gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April, will compete in the women's 48kg while Rakhi Halder has been named as the second woman and will take part in 63kg.

The three men are CWG gold medallist Sathish Kumar Sivalingam and Ajay Singh (both 77kg) and CWG bronze medallist Vikas Thakur (94kg).

In the 2014 Asian Games, India had sent six weightlifters and returned without a medal.

Squad:

Women: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (48kg); Rakhi Halder (63kg)

Men: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam, Ajay Singh (both 77kg); Vikas Thakur (94kg).

