We are changing our ecosystem: Dharmendra Pradhan at State Ministers Conference

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan at the State Ministers Conference said it is the duty of the government to understand the skill of their labour and thereby provide them employment. "It is the responsibility of the government to look into the matter and do an assessment. This assessment is to secure a good life. In India, we have to change our counting system. We have to reward those with skills. In our country we also have skilled man power but there is no certification. So government has advised us to certify the skilled labourers. By giving them recognition we are trying to change the entire eco-system," said Dharmendra Pradhan.