Change is hard for Chyler Leigh

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (IANS) "Supergirl" star Chyler Leigh says accepting change is not easy for her.

"On a personal level, change is a hard thing for me," Leigh said in a statement to IANS.

The actress, who plays Alex Danvers in the show, feels there are "phenomenal" stars attached to the project.

"We have a phenomenal cast and you build wonderful relationships with these people, so I don't want anyone to leave. In the scene where Alex says goodbye to Winn, that was me saying goodbye to Jeremy (Jeremy Jordan who plays Winn) and I was sobbing. In between takes, I had to walk away because it was so hard to look at him and we had developed such a great relationship. It still makes me cry. I miss him.

"But we have wonderful people coming into the show this season. I'm really excited about who we have coming in."

"Supergirl" is an epic drama based on the story of Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl). When Kara (played by Melissa Benoist_ was 12 years old, she escaped the doomed planet of Krypton -- at the same time as her infant cousin Kal-El (aka Superman). The female superhero grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex, and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin.

After years of keeping her superhuman powers a secret, Kara has embraced her abilities and is on her way to becoming the hero she was always destined to be.

The show, which is back with season four internationally, is aired in India on Zee Café.

