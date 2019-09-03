Change in Constitution's Article is entirely concerned domain of that govt: Nepal's Foreign Minister on Article 370

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali expressed his concern over Indo-Pak tension. He said, "As the current Chair of SAARC, we urge all member nations to settle disputes through negotiation. Escalation of tension is not the solution, need not say that conflicts are the worst options which every nation wants to avoid. So I hope there will be some rays of hope which can reduce the tension and then start the negotiation to establish peace and stability in the region." Further adding on Article 370, he said, "The changes of Articles of Constitution is entirely the concerned domain of that govt. So we have no comment on that decision. But what we are closely watching is the implications after those decisions. One of the major concerns for Nepal is, the Nepali's working in that region and we are very happy that they are safe, there is no problem. We are closely in coordination with the government of India for the sake of their security."