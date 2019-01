Reacting to the change in the title of his upcoming movie 'Cheat India' to 'Why Cheat India', Emraan Hashmi considered the change as 'illogical'. Emraan Hashmi said, "I didn't understand the logic behind the name change. The earlier title 'Cheat India' was apt for the movie's theme." Lack of time left the makers of 'Cheat India' no choice but to agree to a new title 'Why Cheat India' upon the censor board's suggestion.