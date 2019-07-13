Chandryaan 2 moon mission all set for launch : Things to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch its second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, on July 15. India's Chandrayaan-2 mission after its lift-off from Sriharikota will head close to the South Pole of the Moon for a soft landing. Almost the entire Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, lander and rover have been designed and made in India, and it will use its most powerful rocket launcher, GSLV Mk III, to carry the 2.4 tonne orbiter, which has a mission life of about a year.