Chandryaan 2 Breaking: ISRO loses contact with Vikram moments before touchdown

It was an anxious moment for scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation and millions in India and abroad when Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 lost contact with Isro's ground control, just moments before its scheduled landing on Saturday. All hopes are not lost yet and Isro has said it is analysing data gathered so far. Tension on the faces of scientists at Isro was understandable after the control centre lost contact with Vikram. Years of hard work of hundreds of scientists had gone into the preparations of this ambitious Moon mission that would make India the fourth country to soft-land a module on Moon's surface.