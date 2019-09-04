Chandrayaan-2: Soft landing to be next milestone after successful de-orbiting maneuver, says scientist Annadurai

The second de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan spacecraft was performed successfully on September 04. Director of Chandrayaan-1, Mylswamy Annadurai spoke to mediapersons on the accomplishment and said, "Chandrayaan -1 has discovered water on the moon and considering that there is a big campaign going on internationally as we are back to the moon that is nearly after 50 years. After giving the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2, technically we will give the next milestone and subsequent things will happen internationally. Everyone is looking for the outcome of Chandrayaan-2's soft landing near the South Pole. The whole world is waiting for that so it's a great milestone not only for India but for International planetary missionaries as well. So, I think successful second de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 is a big milestone."