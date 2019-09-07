Chandrayaan-2 setback: PM Modi salutes ISRO scientists for their efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ISRO scientists on September 07. PM Modi saluted scientists for their efforts. He also motivated them as they were disappointed after communications with Vikram Lander were lost. PM Modi said, "Friends, I could feel what you were going through few hours back, your eyes were conveying a lot. You live for India's honour, I salute you". Scientists at ISRO lost communication with the Vikram Lanader when it was about 2.1 Kms from surface of the moon. Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22 from Sriharikota.