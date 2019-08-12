Chandrayaan 2 to reach moon's orbit on August 20: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, K Sivan on August 12 informed that Chandrayaan 2 will leave earth and move towards the moon. It will reach the moon's orbit on August 20. While speaking to ANI, K Sivan said, "On 14th early morning, around 3:30, we are going to have a maneuver called trans-lunar injection, by this maneuver, Chandrayaan 2 will leave earth and move towards the moon." The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.