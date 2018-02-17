Chandrayaan-2 to put rover on lunar south pole: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Friday announced that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to land Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon in April, which will be a world event. While addressing the press conference, Singh said it is India's Chandrayaan-1 which discovered the presence of water on the surface of the moon. Chandrayaan-2 will be ISRO's first inter-planetary mission to land a rover on any celestial body.