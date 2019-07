The countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1, begun on Monday. Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 launch, special 'prayer' and 'aatri' was organised in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur today. People seemed happy and proud on the launch day of Chandrayaan-2. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Chandrayaan2 at 2:43 pm today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.