Chandrayaan-2: People gather at Sriharikota to witness launch

As Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists gear up for the launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 after it was aborted last week due to technical glitch, people gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota to witness the launch which is scheduled at 2.43 pm today. While speaking to ANI, a visitor said, "All Indians are very proud. We came last time as well but we were not able to see the launch." "This is the second time I'm coming here, last time we have failed to launch but it was okay as it would have landed in a world class embarrassment", said another visitor.