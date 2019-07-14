Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to technical snag

In a last-minute revision of schedule, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the launch of India's second lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2' has been called off due to technical snag. ISRO's public relations officer (PRO) Guru Prasad said that the revised launch date will be announced later. ISRO also tweeted the same minutes ahead of the scheduled launch on Monday. The country's second lunar spacecraft was to be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am. Chandrayaan II is India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite. It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after US, Russia and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.