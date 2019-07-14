'Chandrayaan 2' is India's most complex mission: Former ISRO chief

India is to launch his most complex lunar mission 'Chandrayaan 2', in some hours, former chief of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) G Madhavan Nair said 'Chandrayaan 2' is India's most complex mission undertakes by the country. While taking to ANI, G Madhavan Nair said, "'Chandrayaan 2' is going to be the most complex mission that ISRO has undertaken so far. Scientifically, it is a follow up on mission to confirm data from 'Chandrayaan 1'. It is going to be a big motivator for the young scientific groups".