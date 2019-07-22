Chandrayaan-2: It's beginning of historic journey of India towards moon, says ISRO Chief

The Indian Space Research Organistaion (ISRO) launched the Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota today. India will be the first country to land on the south pole region of the Moon. While addressing in Sriharikota on this occasion, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said, "I am extremely happy to announce that the GSLV MkIII-M1 successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards moon and to land at a place near South Pole to carry out scientific experiments." "After that serious technical snag we had, we fixed it and now ISRO has bounced back with flying colours," Sivan added.