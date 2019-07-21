Chandrayaan-2: Artists from Gujarat's Surat make rangoli

Surat (Gujarat), Jul 22 (ANI): As Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today, artists from Gujarat's Surat have made rangoli to honour the event. Artists were seen making rangoli from picture of Chandrayaan-2, without missing details of it. The rangoli, which is made in a shopping mall, has become centre of attraction for locals.