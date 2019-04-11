Chandrababu Naidu cast his vote along with family in AP's Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members cast their vote for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati today. Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Andhra Pradesh Information Technology (IT) Minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh said, "It will be a decisive win in Mangalagiri (Assembly seat) and also across the state. I am here to convince my electorate that I am a meaningful and a worthy candidate, and I think I have done that." The first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the nation. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in India. Polling for phase 1 will take place on 91 Assembly constituencies across the nation.