Chandra Shekhar Azad 90th Death Anniversary: People Took to Twitter to Pay Tribute to India’s Fearless Freedom Fighter With Pics & Patriotic Quotes on His Punyatithi

Legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad was paid honourable tributes today, February 27, as the nation remembered him on his 90th death anniversary. People took to Twitter sharing pictures and patriotic quotes, honouring him on his death anniversary. Azad became to be known as a freedom fighter at the age of only 15. When he was 25-year-old, he achieved martyrdom while fighting a huge British police force who surrounded him from all sides in Alfred Park of Allahabad. His contributions to the Indian freedom struggle will always be remembered and inspire generations to come. Let us check how people across social media remember him on his punyatithi.

Also Read | National Strawberry Day 2021 (US): From Fruit That Wear Seeds on Outside to Being Member of Rose Family, Here Are 11 Fun Facts About This Delicious Berry

Chandra Shekhar Azad, also spelt as Chandrasekhar, was born on July 23, 1906, in a small Madhya Pradesh village of Bhavra in the Jhabua district. He was only 15 when he was terribly moved by the Britishers, killing thousands of innocent Indians at Jhalianwala Bag in Punjab. It was at the time when he decided to join India’s independence movement. He was jailed several times for his protest against the British raj.

He died on this day in 1931 during an encounter with the British. The police surrounded him at the Alfred Park after one of his old companions turned a traitor and informed Azad’s presence there. He was wounded in the process of defending himself and Sukhdev Raj. His actions made it possible for Sukhdev Raj to escape, but he could not. He shot himself after being surrounded by the police. On his 90th death anniversary, netizens took to Twitter, remembering one of the bravest freedom fighter, Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Also Read | Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Greetings and Magha Purnima Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Signal Messages, Guru Ravidass Quotes, Telegram HD Images and Facebook Photos to Celebrate the Day

Story continues

Check Tweets:

#ChandrashekharAzad

Tribute to chandrashekhar azad He is real freedom fighter ! pic.twitter.com/Z3K1jkaZVJ — I am ABC (Advocates In Black Coat) (@ContactiamABC) February 27, 2021

People Pay Tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad

My humble tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad ji on his Punyatithi today. His patriotism & valour remains an inspiration. Our nation is forever indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice. #ChandrashekharAzad pic.twitter.com/8RlCxVsxD3 — कांडी (@Kanndii1) February 27, 2021

Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad On His Death Anniversary

#Thread

Today is the death anniversary of #ChandrashekharAzad. On february 27, 1931, Azad was at Albert Park in Allahabad, planning his next course of action. But a former associate who turned informer gave away his whereabouts to the police.

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/j4oHxyB3Oj — Arya (@RantingDosa) February 27, 2021

Pics of Chandra Shekhar Azad

" If yet your blood does not rage , then it is water that flows in you veins "- #ChandrashekharAzad pic.twitter.com/JdMXfIJQFt — π🔥:) Sharma Ji Speaks 🦁 (@IAmIndianHitler) February 27, 2021

India's Brave Freedom Fighter

February 27, 1931 On this day, the great son of India Chandra Shekhar Azad was martyred with his own bullet while taking iron with the British .. Salutations to the great hero #ChandrashekharAzad#MazdoorKisanEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/nebCuCMxYG — ਬਾਬਾ ਬਖਤੌਰਾ (@JattJunction) February 27, 2021

Tweeple Pay Their Tribute

February 27, 2021, marks the 90th Death anniversary of the Indian revolutionary #ChandrashekharAzad He fought with all his might for an Independent India & His patriotism is well-known, and remembered even today

🌸🙏🙏🌸 pic.twitter.com/HDkoUQh0lt — Chanakya (@Chanaky54822206) February 27, 2021

We honour his memory and martyrdom on his punyatithi. Azad’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle, his revolutionary nature for a free country will always be remembered and inspire generations to come.