Chandimal hopes for 'miracles' in second Test

Nagpur, Nov 23 (IANS) Buoyed by their draw at the Eden Gardens in the first match, Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal on Thursday expressed confidence that they can do some "miracles" to win their first ever Test in India.

"If you take the Indian team, they are a very good side. It is a big challenge for us as a team to come here and win a game or a series. But I am sure we can do some miracle here," Chandimal told reporters ahead of the second rubber here.

"We have to do our basics right, stick to our game plans. In the middle, we have to execute our game plans. If we can do that we can put the Indians under pressure. We are looking at that as a team," he added.

Chandimal hoped veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath would come good on a turning VCA Stadium track which has less grass as compared to the Eden Gardens which was a green top.

Herath could bowl only eight overs across two innings in the first Test at Kolkata.

"On this wicket, (Rangana) Herath can be handy. On a green top at the Eden, he wasn't as effective," Chandimal said.

"There isn't much much grass like Kolkata. We saw so much of grass (covering on the pitch) at the Eden Gardens. This looks much lesser compared to Kolkata.

"This looks like a good Test pitch. It's a challenge for us as a team. We are looking forward for the game," Chandimal said.

"The first few days will be good for batters. Then it might turn. That's the kind of wickets I can think this one is," he added.

Asked about the difference from the last series in Sri Lanka, Chandimal said: "We learned a lot from the last Indian series in Sri Lanka."

"The most important thing is we came here to win the series. Our attitude has changed. Our fielding also has made a huge difference. There is a lot of energy. We have looked at a six five combination or six four plus all-rounder.

"Thats the combination we are looking at. Most importantly, we have come here with a mindset to win a Test match," the wicketkeeper-batsman said.

