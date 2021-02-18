Chandigarh University launches Mohali city's first community radio 90.0

- 'Community Radio is a powerful medium to serve the society' says Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi MOHALI, India, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University today celebrated the festival of Basant Panchami - The arrival of Spring in a unique way by launching Mohali city's first community radio 90.0 Radio Punjab at its campus. The radio station and studio of Radio Punjab 90.0 was inaugurated by Charanjit Singh Channi, Minister for Technical Education, Tourism & Cultural Affairs, Government of Punjab and Upasana Singh, Bollywood Actress and Comedian. University Institute of Media Studies (UIMS), the mass communication institute of Chandigarh University, would be running the community radio 'Radio Punjab'. Radio Punjab 90.0 will cater to the audience of Mohali, Kharar, Morinda, Kurali, besides covering the rural areas of Mankheri, Roorkee Pukhta, Mamupur, Gharuan, Batta and Simbal Majra which are the adopted villages of Chandigarh University.

'Community Radio has the purpose to serve the community by becoming a voice of a common man and bridging the gap between Government and its citizens. Radio has always been a popular source of communication and entertainment which is used by all the sections of society,' said Charanjit Singh Channi, Cabinet Minister. 'The role of radio became even more significant during the recent COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown as it helped spreading awareness about the dreaded disease and keeping the common man informed about the misinformation and myths,' the minister added. He further said, 'Community radio is also an important tool of communication for the government through which it can propagate various welfare schemes for the various sections of society especially the economically weaker section and old age.' While congratulating the team of Chandigarh University, Bollywood actress Upasana Singh said, 'In the time of internet, Radio is facing many challenges but it is the only medium of communication which can be used anywhere and is the cheapest source of entertainment especially in rural India.' Community Radio also helps in reconnecting the youth with their roots through programs based on traditions and heritage of our country, Upasana added. Terming it a landmark day in University's history, Dr. R.S.Bawa, Pro-Chancellor Chandigarh University, said, 'Radio Punjab 90.0 is yet another step undertaken by CU under its Institutional Social Responsibility towards the society and the radio station will be totally dedicated towards serving the different sections of the community like farmers, students, women, government, panchayats of the neighboring villages, NGO's & others.' Besides providing a hands-on learning platform to the mass communication students of University, the community radio will also act as a talent search medium that budding young artists from rural areas can showcase their talent to the world, Dr. Bawa added. Chandigarh University has planned-out shows like 'Navi Saver' which will discuss the issues pertaining to farmers and women empowerment, 'CU DA Mike' which will provide a platform to budding and folk artists, 'Mere Pind' which will cater to the issues pertaining to villages and rural areas. The community radio will telecast 24x7 programs and will be run by the mass communication students of Chandigarh University.

