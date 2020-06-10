Chandigarh University Launches Job Linked MBA Program in Collaboration With upGrad CU becomes the only University in North India to offer placement-oriented MBA programs

CHANDIGARH, India, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University has joined hands with upGrad, India's largest online higher-education company to offer first-of-its-kind in North India, job linked MBA Program which offers guaranteed campus placement offer at the time of admission to the students. The unique MBA program offers a blend of rigorous hands-on teaching along with experiential learning as the student spends 70% of the course tenure in Industry where they are exposed to corporate practices and are given option to work on live industry projects. The MBA program in collaboration with upGrad is offered with specializations in emerging areas which includes Data Sciences & Data Analytics, Sales & Marketing Management, Applied Human Resource Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management and Investment Banking. Speaking on the strategic partnership with CU, Ronnie Screwvala Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, said, 'In the era of globalization, there is a need to deliver industry-based education which can inculcate the employability skills in the students and the MBA programin collaboration with upGrad which is being offered at Chandigarh University is an attempt in this direction. The key thing that differentiates us from other MBA programs, is that our program is practical and industry-oriented which means it has a strong foundation and backing from the corporate world. Chandigarh University is the only university in North India where upGrad has entered into a partnership to offer Corporate Driven and Placement Oriented MBA program which will ensure the placements of students in top-notch Multi-Nationals in the first year itself.' Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder & MD, upGrad said, 'Every student undergoes academic learning directly from industry experts and the learning is based on real-life case studies. This program offers a unique learning experience to the learners, as they spend more than 70% of the total program tenure in a corporate working environment and they are given job offers in the first year of the program itself.' He further added that, 'CU is one of the most reputed universities in India and Chandigarh University is the only university in North India where upGrad has entered into a partnership to offer Corporate Driven and Placement Oriented MBA program which will ensure the placements of students in top-notch Multi-Nationals in the first year itself.' Speaking on the newly launched corporate driven MBA program, Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, 'In today's scenario where we are looking at job losses due to pandemic crisis globally, every student wants to get assurance of getting campus jobs and this corporate driven unique MBA program in collaboration with upGrad offers job assurance to every student who is enrolled and they get the job offer at the time of admission itself'. The Chancellor further added that, 'The unique MBA program has been designed by taking inputs from industry leaders and key influencers and works on the principle of mapping the skill set possessed by a student with the type of job offered by the industry. New technologies and changing business dynamics are disrupting the global industry & type of skills required are changing accordingly and the upGrad collaborative MBA program at Chandigarh University is flexible enough that the course curriculum adapts itself according to the changing skill-set requirements of the industry.' While giving details about the selection process for upGrad program Dr. R.S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, 'The prospective student will have submit an online application at https://www.cuchd.in/management/mba-upgrad/ for admission and will have to appear for Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Psychometric Test. The student will be delivered academic learning by the Industry Experts who will take the learners through a comprehensive teaching-learning pedagogy prepared by the corporates that will enhance the employability, leadership and managerial skills in them.' About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

