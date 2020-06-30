Chandigarh University Comes to Rescue of Indian Students Who Have the Dream of Studying Abroad

University tie-up with top Australian Universities to offer International Articulation programs during pandemic times CHANDIGARH, India, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University has come to the rescue of Indian students whose dream of studying abroad has been shattered due to the global pandemic crisis. With an aim to fulfill the aspirations of Indian students to Study in Australia, Chandigarh University has established an 'Indo-Australian Study Centre' at its campus where top-notch Australian Universities are offering International Articulation programs in the field of Commerce, Business Administration, Software Engineering, Business Informatics and Civil Engineering.

While giving details about the articulation programs offered in collaboration with Australian Universities, Dr. R. S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor Chandigarh University, said, 'Due to the current pandemic situation, many Indian students who wished to study abroad are not able to pursue their dreams. For Australia, Chandigarh University has established tie-ups with La-Trobe University Melbourne for offering 2+2 Bachelors of Civil Engineering, Curtin University Perth for offering 1+2/2+1 Bachelors (Hons) Degree program in Commerce, University of Canberra, Canberra for offering 2+2 Bachelors of Software Engineering & 1+2 Bachelors of Business Informatics and with University of New Castle, New South Wales for offering 1+2 Bachelors Degree in Business Administration.' Dr. Bawa further added that, 'Pursuing articulation programs offered by Australian Universities at Chandigarh University is a win-win situation for Indian Students who currently cannot go abroad but can choose to pursue Degree from Australian University while studying in India. Under the Credit-Transfer-Benefit-Scheme, the students will study 1 or 2 years of their degree at Chandigarh University and finally will be able to continue their remaining tenure of the degree at Australian University.' 'The first benefit of the Articulation programs offered at Chandigarh University is that the Indian Students do not have to drop-out an academic year due to pandemic crisis and secondly the students will be able to save themselves from paying the hefty Australian fees for the duration (1 or 2 years) they will be studying at Chandigarh University & also save the living expenses which they would have to shell out while staying in Australia,' added Pro-Chancellor.

'Australia has always one of the preferred destination for Indian students to pursue higher education which can be verified from the fact that the year 2018-19 witnessed an increase of 71% in the number of students moving to Australia for pursuing higher education,' said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. He further added that, 'The students who will be joining the articulation programs of Australian Universities at Chandigarh University can avail other benefits like Scholarships offered by Australian Universities, Concessions in Accommodation Fees, Some Relaxations in ILETS Score besides the students will also be entitled for all other benefits offered by Australian Government to the Indian Students like Work Permits after completion of degree and others.' Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, 'Currently no foreign embassy is offering visas to Indian Students as there are travel restrictions due to pandemic and the situation is likely to continue for some months. Indian students should take benefit of the International Articulation programs which are being offered at Chandigarh University and safe precious academic year.' About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198223/Chandigargh_University.jpg PWR PWR