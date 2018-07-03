Champions Trophy runners-up Indian hockey team receives warm welcome at Bengaluru Airport

Champions Trophy 2018 runners-up Indian hockey arrived Bengaluru from Netherlands' Breda on Tuesday. India lost the final match against World Champions Australia by 3-1 in shoot-off. The close match was extended to shoot-off after the score of 1-1 in the final game's regulation time. It's the second consecutive silver medal for the team in Champions Trophy. The team received a warm welcome at the airport. "We worked hard but fall short from achieving gold medal against Australia", said Captain PR Sreejesh. "With support we are getting, we are looking forward to perform our best in upcoming Asian Games and World Cup", he added.