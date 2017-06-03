Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan , coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about the coverage of Sunday's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston.

>Edgbaston: India will finally begin their Champions Trophy campaign on Sunday when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much anticipated 50-over game. While India has been distracted a bit by the controversies off the field, Pakistan have had a rather subdued arrival to the Champions Trophy. Pakistan traditionally have had a good bowling attack and so is the case now with Mohammad Amir leading the Pakistan attack, along with able support from Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

However, Pakistan's bowling will face a stern test when they come face to face with Virat Kohli's men, who all have been in good form coming into the tournament. India after so many years finall have the luxury of having a well balanced bowling attack comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The end result could very well down to the contest between India's bowling and Pakistan's batting " where it's advantage India.

>Here's all you need to know about catching Saturday's action live:

>When will the India vs Pakistan match be played?

India will play Pakistan at Edgbaston on 4 June.

>How do I watch the India vs Pakistan clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

>What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

>Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis. For full scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary and over-by-over updates, follow our live blog here.