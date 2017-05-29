Champions Trophy 2017: Watch Virat Kohli’s wonderful gesture to fans after India beat New Zealand

Virat Kohli was mobbed by fans after India beat New Zealand comprehensively at the Kennigton Oval.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was mobbed by fans after India beat New Zealand comprehensively at the Kennigton Oval in their first Champions Trophy warm-up match on Sunday.

India beat the Kiwis by 45 runs with the help of Duckworth and Lewis system in a rain-curtailed match in London.

Kohli was standing in the balcony of the Team India’s dressing room at the stadium and that is when the fans started to chant his name. The Indian skipper obliged by signing a few jerseys and giving autographs on other memorabilia which were brought by the fans.

The official handle of the BCCI posted a video of the same on Twitter and it read: “#CT17 warm-up match – After India won on D/L, the skipper @imVkohli obliged the fans #INDvNZ”



