Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag excited ahead of India-Pakistan tie

Former India opener Virender Sehwag loved taking the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners and even though he has retired, he can’t wait for Virat Kohli and boys to hand the arch-rivals a resounding defeat when they clash on June 4 in the Champions Trophy.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag said: Retweet if you can’t wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter. #IndvPak”

Retweet if you can’t wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter.#IndvPak pic.twitter.com/eS4F7WZksU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2017





India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Champions Trophy 2017 tournament opener in Birmingham on June 4. Virat Kohli and his troops are aware of the fact that a victory over Pakistan will help them make a resounding start to their title defence.

The hype around Indo-Pak matches is always high and it is one match that neither of the two sides would want to lose. Although, skipper Kohli tried to play down the importance of the clash and branded it as ‘any other match’, fans simply doesn’t agree with their talisman for once.

Over the years in Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan have collided three times and Pakistan have come up on top twice. This is one stat that India will look to change when the two team lock horns at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium this Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricket team player Younis Khan believes that the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side has the ability to beat Indian cricket team.

“Pakistani side has the ability to beat India in ICC Champions Trophy as Pakistan has outperformed India in the past as well,” the Dawn quoted Younis as saying.

“Pitches look good and in my opinion, even 400 runs will be easily chased down in the Champions Trophy,” he added.