Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli seeks ‘mentor’ MS Dhoni’s help once again during warm-up match against New Zealand, watch video

With MS Dhoni around, Virat Kohli does not shy away from taking his advice

With MS Dhoni around, Virat Kohli does not shy away from taking his advice. During the home series against England earlier this year, we saw how Kohli reached out to former India captain to seek his help. Now as Kohli prepares for his first ICC event as captain he once again turned to Dhoni.

During the India vs. New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match, Kohli was seen running up to Dhoni and discussing something with him. It seemed Kohli was looking for some inputs from the seasoned campaigner. Also Catch- Ind vs Nz warm-up match LIVE score

However, this is not something new. During the Indian Premier League, we saw how Steve Smith took Dhoni’s help. MSD is considered as one of the best cricketers when it comes to making strategies and when you have a player of such stature in your team it is natural to seek his help.

Here is the video of MS Dhoni helping out Virat Kohli





It was under Dhoni’s leadership that India won the last edition of Champions Trophy. Now Kohli will be looking to defend the title. India ahead of the Champions Trophy will play a couple of warm-up matches. The first of which against New Zealand is underway at The Oval. Also Check- Ind vs Nz Warm-up- As it Happened

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for paltry 189 as Indian bowlers bowled beautifully. Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets each as Kiwis kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Apart from Shami and Bhuvi, Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two wickets. Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav picked a wicket apiece.