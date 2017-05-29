Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni enjoy dinner with teammates post warm-up victory

Virat Kohli and his team beat New Zealand by 45-runs (D/L) in a rain-curtailed match at the Kennington Oval.

Defending champions India got off to a winning start on Sunday in their warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami (3-47) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-28) managed to bowl out the Kiwis for a meagre 189 in 38.4 overs.

After a dismal IPL campaign, Kohli rediscovered his form during an unbeaten 52, while MS Dhoni also looked in good touch.

To celebrate the victory, the Indian skipper took to Instagram and shared the photograph with his fans. “One from last night, meal with the boys after a good day at work!” Kohli wrote in the caption.





Even pacer Umesh Yadav shared a picture of himself on Instagram where he was seen enjoying dinner with his teammates. “Had a good time with my team mates,” the Indian speedster wrote.









India begin their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on 4 June.