Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane sweat it out in nets

Team India have their task cut out as they will be looking to defend their Champions Trophy crown which start from June 1. Playing in England has always been a challenge for sub continental teams and India have been no different.

The pace and the swing on the wicket have always troubled Indian batters in England. However, they managed to clinch this same tournament in England last time around.

As part of preparations the talismanic Indian batting line-up decided to hit the nets early on Saturday, with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli having a go.









India start off their campaign on June 4 with a high-voltage group B encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. Then they will take on Sri Lanka on June 8 and then they face South Africa two days later in Kennington Oval in a mouth watering clash for the fans.