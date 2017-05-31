Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli hints at Dinesh Karthik’s inclusion for Pakistan match

Dinesh Karthik made a strong case for himself by slamming a stylish 94 runs in India's 240-run win over Bangladesh in a warm-up game.

London, May 31: After India mauled Bangladesh in the second warm-up game of Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli hinted of including Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI for the first game against Pakistan on June 4.

Karthik made a strong case for himself by slamming a stylish 94 runs in India’s 240-run win against Bangladesh on Tuesday. India won their two warm-up ties, with the first coming against New Zealand.

“Both games we got what we wanted. Batsmen got runs, bowlers were outstanding as well. When the cloud cover comes in, it’s difficult for the batsmen,” Kohli said after the match. ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Full coverage

Batting first, India scored 324 for 7, and then bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 84 in only 23.5 overs at the Oval.

“We back Hardik (Pandya) and Kedar (Jadhav) to do the job for us down the order. Dinesh is an outstanding player, we just wanted to give him a longer run. We have ticked all the boxes in these games,” Kohli added.

Shikhar Dhawan (60) also got runs under his belt, while Pandya proved his utility as an allrounder by scoring an unbeaten 80 off 54 balls.

(With PTI inputs)