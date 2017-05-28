Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan groove to Punjabi music in team bus

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were in peppy mood ahead of India's warm-up game against New Zealand.

India are scheduled to play Kiwis on Sunday in the first warm-up tie ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The duo from Delhi were seen grooving to Punjabi song in the team bust in London.

Dhawan posted the video on his facebook account, saying “Thats how we pump before d practise session , on our way to ground. @virat.kohli @rashwin99 .”

