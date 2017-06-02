Champions Trophy 2017: Taking stock of Bangladesh, ‘The Tigers’ with big heart

Despite their meek loss to England in the Champions Trophy opener at The Oval on Thursday (June 1), there is no denying Bangladesh’s cricketing advancement in the recent past. When they sent England packing from the group stages of the 2015 World Cup and went on to give India a real fright in the knockouts, Bangladesh were heralded to have finally arrived in the international stage as a real, consistent threat. Importantly, they haven’t regressed since. Their place in the Champions Trophy was sealed by six straight ODI series wins at home – they are now ranked a respectable sixth in the format – and even drew a two-match Test series 1-1 at home to England.

They have highly-rated players in their ranks – Mehedi Hasan is already being talked of as a future captain, Mustafizur Rahman, at 21, has excelled at the world stage, and an impressive batch of youngsters are set to be groomed in the near future. The squad is a strong one. Despite all this, however, there is much work to be done. Following the defeat to England on Thursday, Bangladesh’s senior players conceded that they hadn’t claimed the crucial moments in the match, and that they had not gone with the more suitable playing XI. Unfortunately for Bangladesh, these problems keep resurfacing at the big moments in global tournaments.

No one associated with Bangladesh cricket is likely to forget in any hurry their loss to India in the World T20 last year. With 11 needed off the final over in a tense chase, Mushfiqur Rahim’s consecutive boundaries off Hardik Pandya in the second and third deliveries of the over prompted him to celebrate prematurely, with two further runs needed. However, three wickets in the final three balls of the match meant Bangladesh lost by a single run, and they were knocked out by India yet again. Mushfiqur later was given a lot of stick for failing to see the match through and celebrating early. But the inexperience to grasp the big moments is what cost them that day.

As it did on Thursday. Bangladesh, having decided to go with the extra batsman, opted to bat and posted 305 for 6 on the back of a century from Tamim Iqbal. However, while the total seems intimidating on surface, it was below par given the pitch, with Bangladesh again failing to grasp the big moments. Tamim and Mushfiqur had added 166 runs for the third wicket, but in the 45th over when the need was for the final big push, both settled batsmen got out off consecutive deliveries to Liam Plunkett. There were all of five boundaries in the 32 remaining deliveries between Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain. It meant England managed to contain them in the death overs, and Bangladesh fell short by 30-odd runs.

Mashrafe Mortaza, the Bangladesh captain, admitted having gone with an extra batsman, they had fallen well short of their target. “After Tamim got out, Mushfiqur fell (in) the next ball,” he said. “It was the problem for us. We still had Shakib, Mahmudullah and Sabbir but we couldn’t really go through those last six overs. I think we are 20 to 30 runs short, especially on that sort of wicket.”

Mushfiqur also said something along the same lines, admitting his wicket was crucial but adding that subsequent batsmen should have contributed more. “I knew that on that track you can’t get bogged down in the later part of an over,” he said. “I knew we needed a 330-plus total. Tamim got out and then the next ball I didn’t execute it well. If the other batsmen could have chipped in, in the last few overs, maybe it would have been a different ball game.”

Going with an extra batsman meant they were a specialist bowler short – Mehedi Hasan, the impressive young offspinner, was left out – and England strolled home at a canter. Jason Roy was dismissed early, but that apart little went Bangladesh’s way. Joe Root oozed class with a 129-ball 133, despite a sore ankle, ably supported by Alex Hales (95) and captain Eoin Morgan (75 not out). Bangladesh’s bowlers rarely troubled the England batsmen, who found proceedings a lot simpler than in their previous outing against South Africa in the third ODI when they were reduced to 20 for 6. With the likes of Mosaddek, Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir making up the overs, Bangladesh failed to pounce on any lingering uncertainty and allowed England to ease back to confidence. They have no one but themselves to blame.

