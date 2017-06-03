Champions Trophy 2017: Steve Smith admits rain rescued them from defeat against New Zealand

Steve Smith admitted the fact that the weather helped them to gain a point instead of total zero.

Australia skipper Steve Smith admitted that they are lucky enough as their opening match against New Zealand was abandoned due to torrential shower. He said Australia’s bowling attack was ‘one of the worst in a long time.’

In reply to New Zealand’s 291, Australia lost three wickets for 53. But, the rain came in rescue of the Aussies as the the match eventually called off.

Smith at the press conference admitted the fact that the weather helped them to gain a point instead of total zero.

“We still had a lot of work to do and they have got a quality bowling attack as well, so we perhaps got away with one there. We certainly would have preferred to be in New Zealand’s position when we came off at the end,” Smith said.

Earlier, in the match, Josh Hazlewood’s six wickets haul restricted New Zealand from scoring 300-plus total on the board but speed start Mitchell Starc proved costly and went wicket less in the match on his return to international cricket.

However, Smith is confident about Australia prospect in the tournament.

“Let’s hope its rust and let’s hope it’s gone. Because that was pretty ordinary. Credit to them they came out quite hard and played quite well up top and got their innings going. Kane timed his innings beautifully, played really well throughout the middle but we did not bowl well at all.”

Now, only two games left for both New Zealand and Australia, and for qualification in the semi-final they have to win both of the games.

“It’s obviously not ideal for both sides to have a washout,” said Smith. “For us now it’s just about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two.”