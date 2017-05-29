Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma joins Indian camp in England

Indian opener Rohit Sharma who delayed his departure to England for ICC Champions Trophy has joined the team as the batsman confirmed it on his social media account.





Rohit delayed his departure with Indian team earlier to attend his brother’s wedding. He also missed the first warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday. After posting the picture, Rohit uploaded a video of London and is likely to take part in the team’s second warm-up fixture.

Rohit was not needed in the first warm-up game, but India will require his services at the group stage. Earlier, on Sunday, Virat Kohli-led Indian side won their first warm-up match against New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method).

Kane Williamson after winning the toss opted to bat first and New Zealand were bundled out for 189 after Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja picked a couple of wickets. In reply, India lost Ajinkya Rahane when he was removed by Tim Southee for 7.

But Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli held on to the innings and put on partnership of 68 runs before Dhawan was undone for 40 by Neesham. Kohli continued to hold one end and remained unbeaten on 52.