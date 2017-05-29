Champions Trophy 2017: Ravi Ashwin’s grandfather passes away

Ravichandran Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy

Ravichandran Ashwin’s grandfather S Narayanasamy passed away in Chennai on Sunday. The 92-year-old died due to age-related illness, reports PTI.

Narayanasamy was a former Southern Railway employee and a cricket lover. It is believed he had a significant role to play in Ashwin’s early years as a player, Ashwin’s father Ravichandran told PTI. Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy and will not be able to attend the last rites of his grandfather. Also Read- India beat New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method) in warm-up game

Ashwin, who missed whole Indian Premier League season, is one of India’s key players. During the home series against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia Ashwin was instrumental in India’s success.

@BalajiADr Thanks , it’s very difficult being so far away from home. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 28, 2017





The all-rounder, once again, is expected to play a pivotal role as India look to defend Champions Trophy.

India will open their campaign against rivals Pakistan on June 04 and then take on Sri Lanka (June 08) and South Africa (June 11). The Virat Kohli-led side defeated New Zealand in the warm-up match in London. The team will now take on Bangladesh on June 30 in the second and last practice game before the tournament.