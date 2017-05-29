Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan can beat India, says Younis Khan

The last time India and Pakistan met in a One-Day International (ODI) match was during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. India won that match by 76 runs

India takes on Pakistan in a high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match on June 4 at Edgbaston, and former cricketer Younis Khan believes that the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side has the ability to emerge victorious.

“Pakistani side has the ability to beat India in Champions Trophy as Pakistan has outperformed India in the past as well. Pitches look good and in my opinion, even 400 runs will be easily chased down in the Champions Trophy, Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn. Also Read- This is how Team India can successfully defend Champions Trophy title

“In modern cricket, fielding is the key for winning ODIs and T20 Cricket and Pakistan team must focus on fielding and grab every opportunity,” the former Pakistan skipper added.

Khan also believes that it is a great opportunity for Sarfraz to become a good leader. “It’s a great chance for Sarfraz Ahmed to lead the side well and take Pakistan cricket forward and all will depend on him that how he leads the side,” he said.

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group and will play their tournament opener against each other. The last time these two rivals met in a One-Day International (ODI) match was during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. India won that match by 76 runs. Also Read- Champions Trophy 2017: Junaid Khan takes a dig at Virat Kohli ahead of Indo-Pak tie

At Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan have met thrice with former winning two matches. During the 2013 edition, India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets and went on to win the tournament.