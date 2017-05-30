Champions Trophy 2017: Martin Guptill hits ton as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in warm-up match

New Zealand on Tuesday beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham.

Chasing a massive target of 357 runs, Kiwi opener Martin Guptill scored a brilliant 116. Skipper Kane Williamson missed out on his century as he scored 88 runs.

Also read: ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli retains 3rd spot, AB de Villiers remains on top

Corey Anderson remained unbeaten on 50 as the Kiwi wrapped up the total in 46.1 overs.

Sri Lanka have now lost both their warm-up matches. They lost their first match against Australia by 2 wickets.

Seekkuge Prasanna took 2 wickets for the Lankans while all the other bowlers couldn’t take a wicket.

Earlier, put into bat by the Kiwis, Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga also scored a century with valuable half centuries by Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2017: India beat Bangladesh by 240 runs in their second warm-up game

Trent Boult was the expensive of the New Zealand bowlers. He gave away 47 runs in his 5 overs.

The Kiwi skipper WIlliamson used 9 bowlers. Boult and Tim Southee took 2 wickets each while Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin de Grandhomme took a wicket each between them.

The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy begins on Thursday as hosts England take on Bangladesh.