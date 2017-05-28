Champions Trophy 2017: Junaid Khan takes a dig at Virat Kohli ahead of Indo-Pak tie

Junaid Khan has targeted Indian skipper Virat Kohli and said that his team is not afraid of the Indian swashbuckling batsman.

Mind games have begun ahead of the big encounter between India and Pakistan in Champions Trophy. The two arch-rivals are set to face each other on June 4. And ahead of the big match Pakistan speedster Junaid Khan has targeted Indian skipper Virat Kohli and said that his team is not afraid of the Indian swashbuckling batsman.

In an interview to The Express Tribune, Junaid said Kohli is a great batsman but has failed against his pace in the past.

“I have dismissed him in three out of the four matches we have faced each other. He is a brilliant batsman but he has failed against me,” Junaid was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Junaid and Kohli have faced-off quite a few times in the past and Kohli has managed to score just 2 runs off 22 deliveries in ODIs. While Junaid has also dismissed Kohli three times and has also bowled 21 dot balls in the 50-over format.

Keeping the tension on the border in mind – the hype around the Indo-Pak clash is even bigger this time around. However, before leaving for England, Kohli played down the importance of the game and labeled the clash as any other cricket match.

“As cricketers we can’t control things outside the stadium. It is a big match we understand but in our heads there is no difference. The hype and atmosphere around the India-Pakistan match is beyond our control, but for us it is the same as any other match,” Kohli said in the press conference before India boarded the plane for London.