Champions Trophy 2017:Will inexperience lead to Pakistan’s downfall

It is another big tournament and yet again India and Pakistan will battle. It has been more than a year since these two teams met last time and the fans are working themselves into a frenzy for the big match slated for Sunday, June 4th. Pakistan has never won the ICC Champions Trophy and their fans would be hoping for something special from the country’s top cricketers this time around. But, they have sent an inexperienced side and as a result, a cloud of uncertainty hovers over their chances this time as well.