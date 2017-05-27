Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan will light up the tournament, says Monty Panesar

India begin their campaign with two warm-ups against New Zealand and Bangladesh before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on June 4.

India begin their campaign with two warm-ups against New Zealand and Bangladesh before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on June 4. It will be the first major ICC tournament for Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian team and former England spinner Monty Panesar believes Pakistan clash will be the best game for the 28-year-old to return to form.

India and Pakistan have great competition and that game is definitely going to light up the tournament. The atmospehere is always electric and England fans look forward to seeing sub-continent teams playing. There is a good population from the sub-continent. Obviously they support England but also India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” he told India Today.

Panesar said Pakistan game will be the perfect stage for Kohli to rediscover his form.

“I think he’s not going to put too much pressure on himself, he’ll probably do what he does best. He loves intensity, he loves competition and that gets the best out of him. Pakistan is the match to provide him that environment. India’s form has been very good and Anil Kumble is unbelievable. He’s only been there for one year and they are going to appoint a new coach, I am like BCCI guys what are you thinking? Give Anil Kumble a two-year extension. He has been amazing in the last 12 months, give him automatic extension because he’s been brilliant,” he added.

Panesar also feels that Yuvraj Singh is an inspiration for everyone.

“Seeing how Yuvraj made a comeback, he had an unfortunate cancer treatment but he didn’t lose hope. He played domestic tournaments, scored big runs and then he scored his highest-ever in ODIs. He’s obviously proven to everyone that he’s a real match-winner. He’s a motivation,” Panesar concluded.