Champions Trophy 2017: India have upper hand against Pakistan, believes Glenn McGrath

India and Pakistan are all set to confront each other for the first time in two years in the Champions Trophy 2017.

The most anticipated tie of the 2017 Champions Trophy is all set to take place on 4 June at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India and Pakistan are all set to confront each other for the first time in two years. They last met each other at the Adelaide Oval in Australia during the 2015 World Cup, where India emerged victories.

McGrath said India will have upper hand against Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament. He also said that it is a big game for either side. Though India have upper hand, McGrath said Pakistan also have a good combination of bowlers and have an experienced batting line-up.

“It’s always a big game whenever India play Pakistan. Although not the same powerful force they once used to be, Pakistan still have some quality bowlers and an experienced batting line-up. You never know Pakistan might just pull off a surprise on their day,” he told reporters. Also read: Champions Trophy 2017: Chris Woakes suffers side strain, doubtful for remaining tournament

McGrath also believed that India are a strong side, thus they have a good chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

“India is a very good ODI team, expect them to do well. They should be in the top four along with Australia and England. The fourth team would be either South Africa or New Zealand,” he added.

The bowling great praised Indian bowlers, especially youngster Jasprit Bumrah’s ability in the limited overs format.

“I am impressed with the Indian bowlers. Umesh is bowling very well. “Bumrah is a good one-day bowler. The way he bowls at the death is impressive. In addition to a fine length, he also generates good pace. Bumrah can come up with occasional yorkers as well. I hope he continues to improve,” he added. Also read: England vs Bangladesh Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root century powers England to eight-wicket win

Before the high octane match, former Australian bowling great Glenn McGrath said India have the ‘most potent attack’ as they have a good pace-spin combination which gives them an edge over other teams in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

“Indian bowlers have really done well in the last two-three years. I think India have got one of the most potent attacks and the pace-spin combination will provide them an edge over other teams,” said McGrath while attending the MRF Pace Academy in Chennai.

Meanwhile, McGrath also felt that England all-rounder Ben Stokes would be a key player for the home side in this tournament.

“I will always back Australia. England are going to be tough to beat at home and have just beaten South Africa in an ODI series. Ben Stokes will be a key player for the host,” he said.