Champions Trophy 2017: India, South Africa raises concerns with ICC after Manchester Blast

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket South Africa have raised concerns about their team security in England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket South Africa have raised concerns about their team security in England during the upcoming Champions Trophy in the wake of the terrorist strike in Manchester with the International Cricket Council.

Acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhry on Tuesday said that BCCI had a word with ICC regarding their concerns about Team India’s security.

“When I woke up, the first thing which I learnt was about these attacks. As soon as I was in the BCCI office we sent out a message raising our concerns about security of the Indian team’s travel, accommodation and the playing (arena). Thankfully ICC has responded to it within two hours. They have been sensitised about our concern,” Chaudhry told reporters.

“Obviously these attacks are in nature of terrorist attack. This is something which can affect any individual on the planet. The security concerns are that much more intense,” said Chaudhry, adding that the team’s schedule “remains unchanged so far.”

“These concerns are so overwhelming that the team does not have to come and show its concern. We are all concerned,” he explained when asked whether the BCCI has been approached on the issue by any UK-bound squad member. ICC Champions Trophy commences on June 1 and India’s first game is on June 4 against arch-rivals Pakistan. The squad led by Virat Kohli is set to depart for England on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s World Cup this summer as the highest priority,” the ICC stated.

“The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe,” it added.

Meanwhile, it is the first international fixture of a lengthy, three-month tour for South Africa that includes the June Champions Trophy and subsequent four-Test series against England.

But having received security briefings from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), whose security advisor Reg Dickason is well-respected throughout the sport, South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said his side were happy to remain in England as things stood.

“As you can understand we have some genuine concerns, the players are uneasy… there was a lot of chatter at the breakfast table,” Moosajee told reporters at Leeds’s Headingley ground on Tuesday.

“I am happy to say we’ve had constant communications from the ECB and their security manager.

“There have been guarantees put in place that security arrangements will be supplemented, starting today. We’re told there will be more visible police at the stadium, at practice sessions as well as the hotels we will reside at.”

Moosajee said the hotel the South Africans are booked in for in Manchester for the last Test “is literally walking distance from where events unfolded last night and there has been genuine concern.

“The process has started to make the players reassured that arrangements are in place to keep them safe.”