Champions Trophy 2017: India’s bowling riches puts them in position to defend title, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman feels that India have such bowling riches that captain Virat Kohli can look at six different men from their Champions Trophy squad to do the job for them. Laxman believes that India’s bowlers can be ruthless and can very well take them all the way, helping them defend their title in the United Kingdom. Laxman says that the combination of four seamers and two spinners in the squad will serve Kohli well.

While talking to IANS, Laxman was quoted to be saying, “India has got four quality fast bowlers and along with that they have got two quality spinners in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja, it’s important to pick up wickets not only with the new ball but also with the middle overs.”

He further added, “I believe that Virat Kohli will depend a lot on (Jasprit) Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, possibly two of the best death bowlers in world cricket, to bowl well at the end.”

The former batsman also said, “I believe that India has got a very good chance of defending the Champions Trophy. The way they played in both the warm-up games, the batsmen are in good form, but the bowlers have been very ruthless.”