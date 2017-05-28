Champions Trophy 2017: India beat New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method) in their first warm-up game

India begin their campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 4. India are aiming for their third Champions Trophy crown.

India had a curtailed outing in their first warm-up match of the Champions Trophy in London on Sunday. Taking on New Zealand, India won the game by 45 runs via the D/L method.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. New Zealand managed 189 all out in 38.4 overs. The only two men who got going for New Zealand were Luke Ronchi who made 66 and James Neesham who made 46 not out.

Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got three wickets each for India. Ravindra Jadeja bagged two scalps. Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also got into the act, picking a wicket each.

In response, India made 129 for three in 26 overs when the heavens opened. Virat Kohli made 52 not out and Shikhar Dhawan scored 40. Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neesham got a wicket each.

India have one more game remaining before their campaign begins. India next play Bangladesh in a warm-up match in London on Tuesday.

India begin their campaign against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 4. India are aiming for their third Champions Trophy crown. India earlier won the title in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and in 2013, making them the defending champions this time around.