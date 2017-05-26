Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya credits Rahul Dravid for his meteoric rise

Hardik Pandya has become an integral part of the Indian national team set-up and he has credited his meteoric rise to former India captain Rahul Dravid.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Pandya said that Dravid displayed immense trust in his talents during his stint with the India A team and that worked wonders for him.

“When I got the call (into the national team), I was really excited and thought God wants me to do something nice. Let’s put everything in this tour, and it worked, and I made my comeback to the Indian team in two-and-a-half months when many said I wouldn’t come back even in 2 years. I should thank Rahul Sir as well, he went out of his way and talked me up,” Pandya was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“I still remember when I got out a couple of times in the one-dayers, he used to ask me to come and sit next to him and tell me, “Hardik you are the one guy who has the talent to represent India, so you need to express yourself and take charge of situations,” revealed Pandya.

“I still remember I ran myself out in the league game against Australia A. We needed some 23 off 19 balls then, and I thought this will be easy, but then we lost by 1 run. He was not angry. He just said that, “You should start finishing the games. That’s what you’ll be doing for India.” And I thought if Rahul Dravid has this belief in me, I should also start believing that I can finish games,” the India allrounder added.