Champions Trophy 2017: Gaining momentum holds key to winning tournament, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin will be one of India’s key players come June and the beginning of the ICC Champions Trophy tournament where India will be looking to defend their title. It remains to be seen how Ashwin goes in the United Kingdom as he will have to battle conditions that are not exactly friendly to finger spinners. But speaking ahead of the tourney, Ashwin spoke on a couple of crucial factors.

On his performance, he said, “I might be able to do something new in this tournament hopefully. I think I am equipped enough to do it. Hopefully these two practice games [against New Zealand and Bangladesh] will give me an indication about how well I go in this tournament, and how well my variations will come to fore.”

He further added, “So, just hoping that these practice matches can be put to good use and I bring in something in new to the table and give something new to the team. There have been a lot of rule changes in terms of what ICC has done to the one-day format of the game. And there is no point in going in with the same set of skills time and again, and let the game change your skill.”

He also spoke on the key to winning the tournament, saying, “If you think too far ahead and try and think you are defending the title, it is going to put unnecessary undue pressure on you. But, as you build up every game and try and gain momentum into the tournament, you start becoming that hot favourite.”